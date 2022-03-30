Sevilla has already compiled in writing the hundred games that have defined its history. The anteroom of the Sánchez Pizjuán was the stage in which he presented ‘The most important 100 matches of Sevilla’, the work of Francisco Javier Maldonado Rodríguez, collaborator of the Club’s History Area. A meticulous data search work that collects matches that go from the dawn of what is now Sevilla to the achievement of the sixth Europa League against Inter in 2020.

President José Castro and Pablo Blanco were the hosts of an act in which the presence of the public was more than remarkable in the main area of ​​the stadium. “I appear in some of these important games because thank God I played a lot for Sevilla. All the players who appear in this book can only feel proud”, Pablo Blanco congratulated himself at the beginning of the presentation.

Fran Maldonado, author of the book, explained how the writing process of the work was: “It is a book that stirs our memory and makes us remember experiences associated with parties. It is a book for our children and for our fathers and mothers“.

President Castro closed the presentation: “It is a joy to be able to meet in such an act after so long. I am convinced that each of us has our hundred games, so doing a selection task like the one in this book is laudable. It encompasses all the happiness and all the tears of our history. Sevilla is much more than these last 20 glorious years and here it is shown. I can only congratulate the author for so many hours of dedication. Congratulations“.