



After wasting the opportunity to pass in the classification to two clubs that surp Seville It faces a more than demanding calendar. The team of García Pimienta will face the next four games to the current second, fourth, sixth and ninth classified. In the first round the nervian club As soon as he added four of the twelve possible points Before these same rivals.

Sevilla then could barely overcome Betis (1-0) and tie with Athletic (1-1) in Bilbao to fall defeated in Madrid against Atlético (4-3) and be surpassed as a local by Real Sociedad (0-2), the most imminent rival of the Nervions.

In case he managed to leave the aforementioned competition section with the same number of points, Sevilla would appear at the gates of a new Holy Week with 37 points In his locker, which would make it considerably difficult to keep options to fight to end the season in European positions, since currently the sixth classified adds 38 (36 he has the seventh) and would subtract for playing the last eight days taking into account that there is considerable equity in the middle part of the table.

Sevilla will first visit next Sunday to Real Sociedad on the 16th (also Sunday) to receive Athletic Club. Just before the next break by the selection matches dispute, the derby will be held on Sunday 30. Still with date and time to be determined, the first week of April will be played on the Sevilla-Atlético de Madrid to close this cycle after which the club will visit Mestalla to measure the Valencia.