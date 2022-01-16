Sevilla issued a statement after confirming the Royal Spanish Football Federation that the resumption of the cup derby will be this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. The Seville club makes it clear that they tried to change this decision as they felt harmed by not being able to count on Joan Jordán, the main person affected by the violent act that led to the suspension of the clash. It also emphasizes that he accepts the final decision and asks that the parties rise to the occasion and the duel proceeds normally.

This is stated in his statement: “Sevilla wishes to show its absolute disagreement with the decision that the Real Betis – Sevilla FC match of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, suspended last night in m.39 of the same due to the launch of an object that hit in the head of the Sevilla player Joan Jordán, and which caused him to end up having to be treated at the Quirón Salud hospital, resumes today at 4:00 p.m. behind closed doors on the local team’s field”.

“Sevilla FC has filed an appeal this morning with the Appeals Committee of the Spanish Football Federation against the decision of the Single Competition Judge in the early hours of this Sunday in which he requested the revocation of the ruling. In its letter, the club argued that if the game was resumed today, it would not be able to count on the player who was attacked, since Joan Jordán must remain under surveillance by medical prescription. The Appeal Committee, made up of three members, has dismissed the sevillista appeal with the vote in favor of said dismissal of one of the three members and the abstention of the other two”, he assures in his message.

He also recalls his full support for his footballer: “The Club wants to once again show its support for Joan Jordán, a victim along with the team itself of the situation generated and really harmed by not being able to play in this resumption of the match due to medical prescription. We consider that the sensible and fair thing, according to what a sports competition should be, would be to look for a later date in which, at least, the player who suffered the aggression can play. Despite all this, Sevilla FC, in an exercise of responsibility and out of respect for the Copa del Rey competition, for the city of Seville and for its own values, will abide by the decision of the disciplinary bodies and in defense of its interests sports, will go to Benito Villamarín to try to get the pass to the quarterfinals to offer it to his fans. Lastly, Sevilla FC believes that all the parties involved must rise to the occasion and ensure that the match takes place with the greatest respect and in an environment of absolute normality”.