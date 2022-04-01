Sevilla will travel to Barcelona to face the culés with the defensive pivot low after learning that the Danish Thomas Delaney, injured muscularly with his national team, will miss several weeks. Delaney’s loss adds to that of Fernando Reges, who will not play for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery yesterday for an ankle injury. the brazilian He is one of the pillars of the red and white team for the last three years.

The absences in the midfield shield come precisely when Sevilla he plays in one of the stadiums in all of Spain in which he has won the least percentage. The matches at the Camp Nou, as the historic Nervionense coach baptized them Joaquin Caparros when he played for Sánchez-Pizjuán and also for other teams, have become a real “visit to the dentist” for the white and red club. In 97 official appointments, 76 defeats, 14 draws and just 7 victories for Sevilla, which in the League they have not won in the Barça fiefdom for almost 20 years, when on December 15, 2002 he achieved a resounding victory (0-3) thanks to a goal from Casquero and a brace from Argentinean Mariano Toedtli.

In the Cup, the Nervión team have achieved a more recent victory. In the second round of the 2009-10 campaign, a Sevilla coached by Manolo Jiménez surprised the Barcelona of Guardiola, Messi and the current culé coach, Xavi, by winning 1-2 in the first leg with goals from Negredo and Diego Capel to overcome a goal from Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In the second leg of that tie, with Palop as the great savior, Barça could only win 0-1 and Sevilla went to the quarterfinals due to the double value of the goals in the opposite field. He ended up winning the cup title against Getafe a few months later.

Since that pleasant visit almost everything has been setbacks at the Camp Nou, some very important, for a Sevilla that has added 12 defeats and two draws in its last 14 visits. The last one in the Cup, last season, when a goal from Piqué in the last breath of added time forced extra time in the second leg of the Copa semifinals and ended up leaving the Nervionenses without playing the final.