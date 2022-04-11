The position of the young Russian kart driver is becoming very complicated, as was actually widely expected Ayrtom Severyukhin, which yesterday won the success in round 1 of the European Karting Championship in Portimao. The boy, who took part in the race under the colors of the Italian flag given the impossibility of representing his country of origin in competitions, in fact performed on the podium in a shameful gesture that recalled the Nazi salute, with his right arm tense. Through an official statement also released on Twitter, the FIA ​​has announced that measures will be taken shortly.

For the moment, the Federation has opened an investigation into the incident. Given also the recent positions taken by the FIA ​​on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, it is conceivable that Severyukhin could receive a very heavy disqualification. “The International Automobile Federation confirms that it has launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable behavior of Ayrtom Severyukhin, which took place during the awarding of round 1 of the OK category of the European Karting Championship at the Algarve kart track in Portugal. The FIA ​​will shortly communicate the future steps that will be taken in this case“, Reads the note made public by the FIA.