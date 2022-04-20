The bad story involving the Russian driver should finally come to an end tomorrow Artyom Severyukhin during the award ceremony of the first race of the FIA ​​Karting European Championship season, held in Portimao. The 15-year-old, who was competing under the Italian flag due to the disqualification inflicted on Russia by the Federation, in fact made a gesture with his right arm that was interpreted by everyone as a Nazi salute. A video of the offending action went viral on the web, sparking collective outrage. Severyukhin’s team, the Ward Racing Team, immediately dumped the boy.

The young Russian driver himself, after realizing the extent of his actions, apologized with a video posted on Tik Tok. The whole story, however, was obviously already over in the crosshairs of FIA. The Federation has opened an investigation and the hearing has been set for tomorrow, Thursday 21 April. Both the team and obviously Severyukhin were summoned for a video conference at 11 am. After the hearing, the sentence should arrive which, probably, will lead to a severe sanction against the young Russian.

