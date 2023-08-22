INTERVIEWPetra Nuijes (55) cannot let go of the image of her seriously burned foster son Zairo. The multi-handicapped boy succumbed in 2020 at the age of fourteen after being put in a very hot bath by a caregiver. The trial against the care provider, who is suspected of wrongful death, starts on Thursday. Petra and daughter Sharonna (30) tell their story after almost three and a half years of radio silence: ,,Zairo was abused when he was just born and he left abused again. That makes us infinitely sad”