Summer is back. But promptly thunderstorms with severe weather potential are expected in large parts of Germany. Which areas are particularly affected.

Update from August 15, 8:38 p.m.: Heavy thunderstorms have already caused devastation in Germany on Tuesday. In Thuringia’s state capital Erfurt, storms and thunderstorms brought a large part of local public transport to a standstill in the evening. “Buses and trains are standing still on one route,” said a spokesman for SWE Stadtwerke Erfurt GmbH of the dpa. Fallen trees and falling branches blocked rails and overhead lines. “The clean-up work is in progress.” “I can’t say” how long it will take for city traffic to start running again.

In the evening, the DWD warned of severe thunderstorms and storms for parts of Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt. Staying outdoors should be avoided as much as possible, it said. Windows and doors should also be closed. Some severe thunderstorms have also passed over Bavaria. The German Weather Service issued severe weather warning level 3 for the south-east of the Free State at around 7.30 p.m. In the night of Wednesday there could be heavy rain and hail with grains around two centimeters in size, it was said in the evening. Then the thunderstorms are expected to subside, as a spokesman for the weather service said in the evening.

Severe weather warning in Germany – thunderstorms and hail in numerous regions

First report from August 15: Munich – After a hot July, the summer weather initially weakened. Snow fell in the Alps in midsummer. In the meantime, the heat is back – with muggy air masses and high temperatures in the luggage. But now several storms with heavy thunderstorms, heavy rain and even hail are threatening in Germany.

Storm danger in Germany: Thunderstorms with heavy rain and “extreme heat stress”

Thunderstorms are forecast every day for the next few days. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the storms are expected primarily in the center and south of the country. Severe storms swept across Bavaria on Sunday evening – two trains crashed into a tree. Storm cells also swept across large parts of Franconia at the weekend.

However, those hoping for cooler temperatures will be disappointed. The DWD reported a “strong to extreme heat load” for the thunderstorms, and it will also be very humid. Meteorologist Oliver Scheel from wetter.de predicted temperatures of up to 33 degrees in the thunderstorm zones.

Heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain of over 20 liters per square meter and hail are threatening large parts of the country until Wednesday (16 August). Initially it hits the west, then the storm front moves to the east and south-east, explained meteorologist Alexander König von weather.com. In contrast, the extreme west and north-west are largely spared. According to the DWD, a strong to extreme heat load is expected in places in the east and south.

Severe weather alarm in Germany: These federal states are particularly affected

The weather will remain uncomfortable in Germany on Thursday (17 August). The DWD expects rain showers of 25 to 40 liters per square meter in a short time. In addition, severe gusts of wind cannot be ruled out. Then the storm front gradually pulls away. Only in the east and south on Friday (18 August) could there still be isolated, but still violent thunderstorms. “The days are all more or less the same. They often start well, later it charges up and then it crashes,” said Scheel.

According to the DWD, thunderstorms with severe weather potential threaten in these federal states until Thursday:

Baden-Württemberg: risk of severe weather, strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail

Bavaria: Tuesday and Wednesday initially hot and dry, then heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon

Berlin and Brandenburg: Local thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusts of wind and hail, isolated thunderstorms

Hesse: Thunderstorm with heavy rain, risk of thunderstorms in places, calming of the weather from Thursday

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Local thunderstorms, isolated thunderstorms

Lower Saxony and Bremen: At times strong thunderstorms, from Wednesday the weather will calm down

North Rhine-Westphalia: Rain and thunderstorms, isolated storms possible, decreasing from Wednesday

Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland: rain and thunderstorms, isolated storms possible, decreasing from Wednesday

Saxony-Anhalt: Thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls, local storms

Saxony: Thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls, local storms

Thuringia: Thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls, local storms

Northwest will probably be spared the storm: the heat will follow at the weekend

Apart from Tuesday, the northwest from the Lower Rhine to Hamburg to Schleswig-Holstein felt the least of the storm front over Germany, explained meteorologist Scheel. According to the DWD, there are occasional thunderstorms, but the weather will calm down again during the course of the day. On Wednesday it will remain mostly dry. At the weekend, summer mood is back in the whole country. The heat is coming back and it remains mostly dry. (cheese)