Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

Friday will be uncomfortable in parts of Austria. While it could be warm up to 25 degrees in the east, severe storms are expected in the west.

Munich – Severe storms had already raged in parts of Austria in the summer, causing people to die. Now, in autumn, the next storms are on the horizon. Hurricane gusts of up to 220 km/h are possible.

Meteorologists are talking about a foehn storm and have issued a hurricane warning for parts of Austria. The reason for this is a changing altitude current in the Alpine region, which will bring exceptionally warm air masses from Thursday (October 19th). The wind turns south and southwest. How wetter.at writes, up to 21 degrees Celsius are possible in some cases.

Severe weather warning for parts of Austria: Strong hurricane gusts to be expected

The stormy southern foehn is already making itself felt. Loud today.at You will especially feel it in the predestined valleys of the Northern Alps – such as the Wipptal and as far as Innsbruck. In the mountains even severe squalls are possible. In July, a hurricane caused severe damage to the Brenner motorway.

Strong squalls are forecast in parts of Austria on Friday. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Einsatz-Report24

On Friday the temperature – up to 25 degrees is possible in the eastern half of Austria – and the wind will continue to increase. The closer the low pressure area comes from the west, the stronger the storm will become. The states most affected are Vorarlberg and Tyrol, where squalls in the summer frightened people in a gondola.

In the Großglockner area, gusts of wind could reach 220 km/h

Geosphere Austria (formerly ZAMG) issued a storm warning for these regions as well as for parts of Salzburg and Styria up to the eastern Tauern. Foehn gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are to be expected, in typical foehn winds up to 100 km/h are possible. On mountains the wind could reach hurricane force of up to 150 km/h.

Violent floods in Germany, Austria and Italy, snow in the Alps – the pictures View photo series

Things could get even more violent in the Großglockner area. Meteorologists there forecast kachelmannwetter.com even wind speeds of up to 220 km/h and issued a corresponding warning via X on Wednesday. “Austria, ATTENTION, Pinzgau: On Friday a dangerous and massive foehn storm will sweep over the Pinzgau and hurricane gusts of 170 to just over 200 km/h are to be feared on many peaks of the Hohe Tauern!” said the post. The weather will calm down again by Saturday. It was only in July that severe storms raged in western Austria. (mt)