On Friday there is a warning of severe thunderstorms: The German Weather Service assumes severe weather in Germany.

+++ 11.45 a.m.: Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior in North Rhine-Westphalia, has called on the population to be careful in line with the DWD warning. “Please stay at home. Avoid spending time outdoors. In particular, keep your distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage lines! Don’t go into the basement or lower floors,” Reul told dpa. “Take the warnings from the German Weather Service very seriously.”

+++ 11.15 a.m.: In North Rhine-Westphalia, the first severe storms are expected around noon. Due to the threat of thunderstorms, all schools in Cologne will be closed from 11.30 a.m. This was announced by the district government on Friday morning. It was previously announced in Rhineland-Palatinate that all schools in the Ahrweiler district should remain closed on Friday.

Severe weather on Friday in Germany: two thunderstorm lines expected

First report from Friday, May 20, 11:00 a.m.: Frankfurt – After the first thunderstorm front, which swept across some regions of Germany on Thursday (May 19), there is a risk of severe weather on Friday (May 20). The German Weather Service has issued a warning that extremely heavy rain – with up to 100 liters of water per square meter – and strong winds are possible. Supercells and tornadoes are also said to be possible.

However, the storm events vary greatly from region to region: the warning relates primarily to the low mountain ranges. There is a risk of flash floods because the rainwater cannot drain away very quickly. The first major thunderstorm front is expected in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) on Friday afternoon. In Cologne and in the Bergisches Land it is supposed to rain heavily. In addition, there are heavy thunderstorms, which will probably rage at the same time in Belgium. These could then move towards Germany.

Severe weather on Friday in Germany: second line of thunderstorms in the south in the evening

Later in the afternoon it is forecast that the storm will move towards Lower Saxony. It could hit the Hanover area as early as 5 p.m. Further north, in Hamburg or Schleswig-Holstein, only spurs of the thunderstorm front are likely to be active.

Storms are likely to occur in many regions of Germany on Friday. (Screenshot) © Deutscher Wetterdienst/DWD

In the evening, however, there is also a risk of storms in southern Germany. For Hesse, for example, the DWD has issued a regional thunderstorm warning. This should be the second thunderstorm line. Parts of Bavaria, Hesse and Thuringia in particular could be affected. It will probably storm into the night, heavy rain is also expected in this case.

