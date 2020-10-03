At least nine people were still wanted by the rescue services in the Nice region on Saturday morning. Generated by storm Alex, floods qualified as “exceptional” by Météo France caused very heavy damage in the department.

The authorities were particularly worried about the fate of a couple taking refuge on the roof of their house just before it collapsed, swept away by the raging Vésubie river, without the helpers having time to intervene. . The drama took place in the village of Roquebillière, about fifty kilometers north of Nice. A third person is also missing in Tende, in the Mercantour park.

In this house in Roquebilliere, an elderly couple that we have seen waving to us all the way, using a small lamp. Shortly after this video their house was taken with them to the raging Vésubia. A disaster # Alex06 pic.twitter.com/e61QC3Sfor – Grégory Leclerc (@GregLeclerc) October 2, 2020

The prefecture also received “three other reports (…), where witnesses reported people at the water’s edge and who were no longer there some time later», Philippe Loos, secretary general of the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture, told AFP. Nothing very specific, therefore, but sufficient to trigger the help. The authorities speak, for the moment, of people “supposed missing”. An adjutant chief of gendarmerie of Saint-Martin-Vésubie, washed away and missing on Friday, was found alive on Saturday morning.

The situation, however, is unprecedented, with “large affected areas “,”villages today cut off from the world following landslides, such as Clans or Venanson, and overall a lot of difficulties because of telephone network and electricity cuts», Specifies the secretary general. Images of a collapsing bridge near Saint Martin de Vésubie have made the rounds on social networks. In this village of barely 1,500 inhabitants, “the epicenter of the phenomenon, 235 mm of water fell in a few hours and the damage was considerable», Explains, always to AFP, the LR deputy of the Alpes-Maritimes Eric Ciotti, present at the operational center of the rescue. “Houses were badly damaged, the stadium and the cemetery were drowned”.

President of the PACA region, Christian Estrosi said on Saturday morning “we are in the process of carrying out the first overflights to make an inventory. Our road subdivisions tell us that we have a lot of bridges and pieces of road washed away, rocks in suspense. There is no question of reopening these paths“.Red vigilance is now lifted in the Nice region, already very affected in the fall of 2019 by bad weather, which had killed 14 people in two weeks in the South-East of France. Out of bed, the Var invaded the roadway near Nice airport. On Friday, campsites had to be evacuated preventively and the Promenade des Anglais closed. 9500 users were without electricity in the evening, mainly in the Roya, Vésubie and Tinée valleys.