Nfter the short but severe storm in Berlin, the fire brigade deployed hundreds of times until early Tuesday morning. 358 weather-related emergency calls were received, she said on Twitter. “We were able to work through these operations until 12:15 a.m.,” said a spokesman. Thus, the previously proclaimed “state of emergency weather” could be ended early Tuesday morning.

It was said that broken or fallen trees were often the reason for emergency calls. In Marienfelde, parts of the roof of a warehouse collapsed under the immense masses of water, in Prenzlauer Berg parts of a tree fell on the overhead line of the tram. Many traffic lights failed on the streets, according to the traffic information center. No injuries were reported. All volunteer fire brigades were called into service.

Train traffic interrupted on several routes

The train was also affected by several disruptions. “Due to weather-related influences in the entire S-Bahn network, there are delays and cancellations on all lines,” tweeted the Berlin S-Bahn. Train traffic was accordingly interrupted on several routes. During the night, the weather-related restrictions, such as trees on the track, were removed, she said. According to the valid timetable, train traffic should be resumed on Tuesday from the start of operations at 3.30 a.m.

The German Weather Service (DWD) had warned of the risk of severe thunderstorms in the evening. It went on to say: “Among other things, widespread serious damage to buildings is possible. Trees can be uprooted and roof tiles, branches or objects can fall.” Cellars and streets can also be flooded, and local streams and small rivers can also be flooded.