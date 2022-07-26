Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Severe weather in Austria hits Tyrol again: the Neustift fire brigade in the Stubaital is in continuous operation on Monday evening. © Facebook fire brigade Neustift Stubaital

Storms in Austria are again causing dangerous situations. The Stubaital in Tyrol was once again particularly affected.

Neustift – Just three days ago, hail and heavy rain in Tyrol (Austria) caused the fire brigades to work continuously. A huge thunderstorm cell erupted. basement flooded. But a mudslide also went off in one community, taking down several bridges and vehicles. One of the “worst nights in the history of the Neustift fire brigade,” writes the Neustift fire brigade in the Stubaital on Friday (July 22nd) on Saturday on Facebook.

According to the fire department’s report, dramatic scenes must have happened. A car with two occupants was swept away by a mudslide and completely crushed by the mud and debris, as can be seen in photos from the night. With heavy equipment, however, the emergency services managed to get the casualties out of the car under difficult circumstances. However, a pastor from the Stubaital is still missing. His car had been swept away in the flood waters and torn to pieces. The water rescue discovered a Bible, business cards and documents belonging to the pastor on the banks of the Ruetz. There is still no trace of the clergyman on Tuesday.

Storm in Austria: Flooded parking lot, SUV swept away – video shows floods in the Stubaital

On Monday evening (July 25, 2022), the Stubaital in Tyrol (Innsbruck-Land district) was hit again by heavy rain. There were several mudslides. The parking lot of the valley station of the Stubaier Gletscherbahn was flooded by a large mudslide and a parked car was carried away, the Tyrolean police said on Tuesday morning.

No personal injuries have been reported so far. The Stubai Glacier Road was closed to all traffic from 9 p.m. A video on YouTube shows how an SUV is washed away by huge amounts of water.

Heavy damage after mudslides in Austria – police reports of onlookers

In the district of Gasteig there was also a large mudflow in the area of ​​the Mischbach. According to the police, the affected bridge of the L232 withstood the water and mud masses, only the adjacent fields were flooded. The cycle path running along the banks of the Ruetz from the “Salzlager” was also closed as a bypass option, as were the municipal roads between Oberberg and Mühlenweg, as well as the bank path from the confluence of the Oberbergbach and the Ruetz.

“In the meantime, several onlookers had to be instructed to move away from the dangerous areas,” the police statement said. In the municipality of Neustift, the fire brigade had to pump out water in a carpentry shop and a public music venue. After a mudslide in the municipality of Schönberg, the B183 had to be closed to all traffic. Damage is also reported in other parts of Tyrol, reports the Austrian Crown-Newspaper. Smaller rockfalls, fallen trees and water damage were reported in the Achen and Zillertal.

The state of Tyrol estimates the damage after the storm events at around six million euros for torrents, hydraulic engineering and roads. In addition, 20 private households are affected. According to weather forecasts from the ZAMG (Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics), the weather situation is expected to ease over the next few days. Meanwhile, the clean-up work in the Stubaital continues at full speed. (ml)