Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

Storms are raging in Italy. The weather on Lake Garda is miserable. After the heavy rainfall, the water level is higher than it has been for a long time.

Lazise – Lake Garda has reached its highest level since 1977 in recent days. In recent years, the popular travel destination in Italy has been affected by extreme drought and dryness. Holidaymakers could even walk to Rabbit Island near Sirmione. There has been no rain for months. Now the water is bubbling at Lago di Garda, Italy’s largest lake. Lake Garda has never been so full in summer – for 47 years.

Lake Garda: A section of beach near Riva del Garda is closed to swimming. © IMAGO/Michael Bihlmayer

Historic record water level at Lake Garda – highest level in 47 years

“The lake looks like a giant infinity pool,” writes larena.itIn Lazise, ​​the water reaches the edge of the promenade. A rare phenomenon. “Never before has the level of Lake Garda risen by ten centimetres in a single day, which corresponds to a volume of water of 50 million cubic metres, as happened this week. The situation has been managed wisely, with exceptional outflows from the Mincio river. There is no problem for tourism,” assured the head of the Garda Community, Pierlucio Ceresa, according to the Italian broadcaster rainews.itThe water level in Lake Garda can be controlled via the Minicio. This caused trouble during the 2022 drought.

26 June 2024 145.8cm 26 June 2023 99cm 26 June 2022 73cm 1977 143 Source: laghi.net

Lake Garda: “There is no problem for tourism”

All beaches are open and boats are also running regularly, stresses Ceresa. At the moment the sun is shining over the eastern shore of Lake Garda, as can be seen on webcam images from Lazise. The weather forecast for the next few days is actually good. By Friday (June 28th) temperatures are expected to rise to 31 degrees. There will also be a mix of sun and clouds. However, according to the weather forecast, the weather should be back to normal on Wednesday (June 26th). wetteronline.de Thunderstorms are expected again. The tourism industry is urgently hoping for better weather.

After storms on Lake Garda: water level is higher than it has been for a long time. In Torbole, paths along the shore are under water. © IMAGO/Michael Bihlmayer

Lake Garda holidaymakers flee from constant rain in Italy

Many tourists are fleeing the constant rain, according to various Italian media. Vacationers are cutting their stay short, much to the annoyance of some hoteliers. The beaches on Lake Garda were empty. Beach operators are worried about their income. Lake Garda showed a completely different side in winter. After massive rockfalls, the “Strada della Forra”, known as the James Bond road, is temporarily closed. (ml)