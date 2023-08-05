Thousands of people have lost electricity due to severe flooding in Slovenia. The damage from the storm is estimated by Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob at at least half a billion euros, report Slovenian media. He calls the storm “catastrophic”. He said it was the worst flooding since Slovenia gained independence in 1991. Four people died from the storm, including two Dutch people who were hit by lightning on Friday. Contact has now been made with the five Dutch people who were missing, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ANP news agency on Saturday evening.

In 24 hours, part of Slovenia has received as much rain as normal in an entire month. Although the water is still high – the river Savinja is about to burst its banks in some places – it has started to rain less hard. Images show that entire villages are under water and roads and bridges have been destroyed.

The north of Slovenia has been hit hardest. In Celje, 4,000 people were evacuated because the Savinja was already flooding there. In Ljubno, high water from the same river destroyed several houses. An important road that connects the capital Ljubljana to the north of the country has been closed in several places.

In Georgia, landslides in the mountain resort of Shovi killed 12 people on Friday. About thirty people are still missing. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports on Saturday that two Dutch people are among the missing. A spokesman says against NRC that embassy personnel are on site and in contact with local authorities. The rescue operation in the area is still in full swing on Saturday. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has it disaster area visited on Friday.