11 passengers have been hospitalized due to severe turbulence on a Delta flight from Milan to Atlanta. The US-based airline made the announcement.

“Members of the Delta Care Team are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 which experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta,” a spokesperson explained. “Our priority is to take care of our customers and crew. who have suffered damage.

It is unclear how many total of the 151 passengers and 14 crew members were injured in addition to the 11 taken to hospital, nor what is the severity of the injuries sustained.

As reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Airbus A350, which took off from Milan, landed after encountering turbulence about 40 miles north-east of the airport. Among the injured there are both passengers and crew members of Delta flight 175. It is not yet clear whether there are seriously injured among the hospitalized and what their nationality is. This, however, recalls CBS, is only the latest in a series of accidents this year in which passengers and crew members were injured by the strong turbulence encountered in flight. One person died in March when a Bombardier CL30 jet en route from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in New Hampshire to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia encountered severe turbulence. That flight was forced to reroute to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Several people were hospitalized in another crash in March after a Lufthansa flight from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany: It encountered turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The next day, about 20 passengers and crew members of the Condor flight from Frankfurt to Mauritius were injured in turbulence.