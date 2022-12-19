At least 36 people were injured in severe turbulence encountered 30 minutes before landing from a Hawaiian Airlines plane operating between Phoenix and Honolulu yesterday. Twenty injured – eleven of them seriously – were hospitalized in health facilities. Passengers were thrown from their seats, suffering head injuries, cuts and bruises. Among the injured there is also a 14-month-old baby. The plane landed “safely” in Honolulu at 10:50 am, the company said. “Several passengers and crew members received medical attention at the airport for minor injuries, while others were quickly rushed to local hospitals for further treatment,” Hawaiian Airlines said on Twitter.