Normandy was hit by a new wave of violent thunderstorms today, accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds.

In the city of Evreux, 28.6 mm of rain fell in just 30 minutes, which is more than half the average rainfall for July in this region. Thunderstorms are still ongoing.

The published photos showed the extent of the damage in the Evreux area, where roads were flooded and manhole covers fell.

The Prefecture of Eure announced in a statement at 19:00 French time that no injuries had been recorded in the province. However, the storms caused roads to be cut off, many basements to be flooded with water, and a fire to break out in one of the houses.

In addition to the rain, the region witnessed strong winds, as the weather station in Argentina recorded winds of 124 km/h, which is the second strongest wind speed recorded by the station since its opening in 1994 after the storm that occurred in 1999.

In Tichville (Orne), 34.3 mm of rain was recorded in three hours, while Evreux recorded 33.1 mm. According to Meteo-France data, more than 21,000 lightning strikes were recorded in Orne and 17,000 in Eure.

Meteo-France forecasts that the strong storms will continue from west to east on Wednesday evening and will not end until the second half of the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Meteo-France has placed several departments in Normandy, including Seine-Maritimes, Eure and Orne, on orange alert for storms on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. It is worth noting that during the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, dozens of homes in Seine-Maritimes were flooded as a result of the storms.