While awaiting the return of the African rain, the weather forecasts speak of thunderstorms at least until Thursday, especially in the central-northern areas. As it reports ilmeteo.it, the Civil Protection Department in agreement with the regions involved has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

From the early hours of Monday 3 July, the notice provides for scattered rainfall, including downpours or thunderstorms, over Triveneto, eastern Lombardy and eastern Emilia-Romagna, with cumulative quantities from light to moderate; – from isolated to scattered, even in downpour or brief thunderstorm, over the rest of the North and over eastern and northern Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, eastern Lazio and Abruzzo, with generally weak cumulative quantities. Winds: locally strong northwestern over Sardinia.