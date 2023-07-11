Home page World

A rain front with dark clouds can be seen behind a barley field. © Marius Bulling/dpa

After the heat of the past few days, there is a risk of thunderstorms in Baden-Württemberg in the evening with heavy rain, hail and sometimes violent gusts of wind. Although this will initially make it cooler, it can also be dangerous at times.

Stuttgart/Lyon/Strasbourg – Heavy thunderstorms are expected in Baden-Württemberg. Especially from the evening to midnight there can be thunderstorms with heavy rain, hailstones up to four centimeters in size and heavy gusts of wind, as reported by the German Weather Service (DWD). These were moving east from France via the south-west.

The French railways have already announced the cessation of train services on many routes in the border region to Baden-Württemberg. Experts also predicted local storms due to heavy rain, hail and hurricane gusts.

Official severe weather warning issued

The DWD issued an official severe weather warning for the administrative districts of Stuttgart and Tübingen. Serious damage to buildings is also possible there. In addition, trees could be uprooted and roof tiles, branches or objects could fall. According to the DWD, flooding of cellars and streets as well as local flooding of streams and small rivers can also occur. Experts recommend keeping windows and doors closed, securing outdoor items, and keeping your distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding, and high-voltage power lines. People should stay as little as possible outdoors.

In France, severe storms were expected at temperatures of up to 40 degrees, which should extend across Burgundy to Alsace on the German border. The weather service Météo France warned of gusts of wind with speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour and hailstones several centimeters in size. Up to 40 millimeters of rain could fall within 30 to 60 minutes. A severe weather warning was issued for 26 departments, for five of them between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. the warning level was red. This means that extremely violent storms are to be expected there. This also includes the department of Haut-Rhin, the southern part of Alsace. dpa