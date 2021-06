Tonight, the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms increases as cool air tries to dissipate the heat. Hailstones of 2 to 4 centimeters may also fall from the sky and local wind gusts of 80 kilometers per hour may occur. Tomorrow afternoon it could very possibly very locally come to a tornado. According to the KNMI, such a heavy hurricane is ‘not completely out of the question’.



