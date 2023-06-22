Home page World

From: Karolin Schäfer and Kathrin Reikowski

Germany is facing a storm on Thursday: meteorologists expect the “first large-scale storm of the year”. The news ticker.

storm in Germany : In some regions, the second highest severe weather warning level applies

in : In some regions, the second highest severe weather warning level applies heaviness severe weather conditions : Deutsche Bahn expects restrictions in train traffic

: Deutsche Bahn expects restrictions in train traffic Thunderstorm with hail and heavy rain: Heavy storms swept over Germany on Thursday

Update from June 22, 4:53 p.m.: The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail for Thursday afternoon and evening. In the south and southwest, the thunderstorms quickly reached severe weather potential. According to the DWD, these should move to the east by the evening. In addition to heavy rain with heavy gusts of wind at a speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour and hurricane gusts are also possible. Hailstones up to five centimeters in size cannot be ruled out, according to the warning report.

A storm sweeps across Germany. Floods are possible in Lower Saxony. (symbol photo) © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

There is also a risk of tornadoes: in the strip from eastern North Rhine-Westphalia via Hesse to Lower Franconia, Thuringia and southern Lower Saxony. There was even a danger message in this room because of the heavy thunderstorm and the hurricane gusts on the smartphone.

Heavy rain in south-west Lower Saxony: meteorologists warn against staying outdoors

Heavy rain could also occur in south-west Lower Saxony between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Germany’s north is also affected by severe weather warnings. The second highest storm warning level was issued in the cities of Hamburg, Bremen, Hanover and Schwerin. Thunderstorms have been possible since midday, while heavy rain is expected in the early evening.

Meteorologists advise closing all windows and doors and not staying outside. The German Weather Service in Essen also warned against flooding of cellars and streets.

Severe weather report: It should start at noon

Update from June 22, 1:57 p.m.: The German Weather Service (DWD) expects severe thunderstorms in many places during the day and sometimes heavy rain lasting several hours. Individual thunderstorms are expected to move from midday onwards from the western and southwestern German low mountain range in the direction of northern Baden, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse. Storms are expected in Franconia and Thuringia in the afternoon.

According to the DWD, the second highest storm warning level 3 applies in some regions of the country (as of 1:42 p.m.). A strip that stretches from Aachen and the Lower Rhine via Düsseldorf and the Ruhr area to Münster and Bielefeld is affected by the red warning level. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the storm should arrive around 2 p.m. with heavy rain. There could be between 30 and 60 liters of precipitation per square meter within six hours.

Parts of Lower Saxony up to Hamburg are also affected. Experts warned of floods. “From this afternoon until the morning hours of Friday, strong water level increases, especially in streams and smaller rivers, are possible due to locally extremely heavy rain,” said the flood forecast center in Hildesheim.

The river levels in Lower Saxony could exceed the so-called reporting level three, depending on the location and intensity of the precipitation, the authority reported. This means: Flooding of larger areas, properties, streets and cellars is possible – even “far from water”.

Storm hits Germany: DB warns of restrictions on train traffic

Update from June 22, 12:02 p.m.: In view of the storm, Deutsche Bahn warns of restrictions on train traffic in “large parts of Germany”. “Repair teams and emergency vehicles are on standby to remove storm damage to overhead lines and obstacles in the track bed, such as fallen trees or parts of roofs, tarpaulins and rubbish,” said a spokesman on Thursday. Travelers should therefore find out more about their train before they start their journey.

Tickets booked for Thursday or Friday can be postponed to a later date. “The train connection has been cancelled. The ticket is valid for the journey to the original destination, even with a changed route. Seat reservations can be canceled free of charge, ”reported the railway.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the storm with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail hit travel traffic on the first day of the summer holidays. The Duisburg police therefore appealed to all drivers to drive more slowly in heavy rain and thunderstorms, keep their distance and turn on their lights. At Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports, there are no fears that there will be any impact on operations for the time being.

Thunderstorm front moves over Germany: tornado and hail possible

Update from June 22, 10:15 a.m.: From Thursday afternoon and Friday night, severe storms with heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail will hit Germany. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there is even an increased risk of tornadoes in the middle of the country. A low, combined with hot subtropical air, causes “a severe thunderstorm situation”.

As a result, there are two main storm foci. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are imminent in the center and east. In the south and south-west of Germany there could be thunderstorm cells and hurricane gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour. The DWD even expects hailstones of five to seven centimeters in size.

Severe weather in Germany: “Situation could be quite explosive”

First report: Wiesbaden – “The situation could be quite explosive,” says weather expert Dominik Jung von weather.net: Draw on Thursday Thunderstorm from the south of Germany to the north – it is still difficult to predict where they will fall. The German weather service warns of a “severe thunderstorm situation” for Thursday. According to the DWD, “heavy heavy rain, large hail and storm or hurricane gusts” can be expected in some areas. For the middle and east of Germany, the DWD cannot currently rule out that even tornadoes appear.

But the good news is: that Weather will calm down again on Friday, according to Jung. Thunderstorms or heavy thunderstorms are only possible in the south-eastern half – but here, too, there is a tendency for the probability of this to decrease. So the heaviest storms are for Thursday, one day after the beginning of the calendar summerexpected.

What is a thunderstorm supercell? In their most powerful form, supercells are the spatially and temporally largest and most dangerous thunderstorm formations. They can reach a diameter of 20 to 50 km at their base,” writes the German Weather Service. They usually rage for a few hours, but can also last up to 12 hours. Inside, the thunderstorm cell has strong updrafts, which are its engine. Tornadoes can develop here because air is sucked in in the front area of ​​the supercell.

Weather in Germany: Super cells are raging – in some regions it can be violent

Before that, however, maximum temperatures are announced on Thursday: peak values ​​of 35 to 37 degrees can be reached. Weather Online predicts values ​​between 29 and 34 degrees for the south of Germany, for the northern half slightly cooler 25 to 28 degrees. Thunderstorms can be expected from late afternoon.

“It won’t affect everyone, but where a supercell rages, there can be major damage,” Jung warns. Exactly where cannot yet be determined. Only “when the first thunderstorm cells have formed can one estimate exactly how these will develop and where they are going, then the weather and severe weather warnings can be made very specific.” Jung therefore advises that the current warnings for thunderstorms and storm to keep a close eye on.

Severe weather in Germany: hail, heavy rain and hurricane gusts can cause chaos

The sultriness of the past few days drives the upcoming storm away, but: On Thursday the weather is still raging through Germany – even where there are no supercells or tornadoes. “Hail, heavy rain and hurricane gusts can cause violent chaos,” says Jung. Wetteronline.de sees the forecast for violent thunderstorms confirmed by two factors: Thunderstorms currently have a particularly large amount of energy (convective available potential energy) at their disposal. On the other hand, wind shear is increased – the differences between wind direction changes and wind speeds in upper and lower air masses. That makes thunderstorms more durable.

After all, the heavy thunderstorms and storms will drive the really big muggy weather out of Germany. “Especially on Saturday and Sunday, the sun usually shines down again from a cloudless sky. Then the weather will be ideal for swimming and excursions again,” says Jung. (kat/kas/dpa)