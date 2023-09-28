Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

After storm “Daniel”, “Elias” caused heavy rain in Greece, which is once again causing severe flooding.

Volos/Athens – While there is still late summer warmth in Germany, the weather in the Mediterranean simply cannot calm down.

Streets turn into raging rivers, masses of water carry away trees, stones, garbage cans and even cars. There are dramatic scenes that take place in Greece on Thursday night. Violent storms have caused severe flooding again. The fire department was, like the online weather portal weather.com reported being called to dozens of missions. They can no longer keep up with the deployment sites.

Torrential rain has caused widespread flooding in Volos and other central areas of Greece for the second time. © Petros Giannakouris/dpa

Greece hit by storm again: “Human lives are in danger”

For the second time, heavy rains have flooded the Greek port city of Volos. Several villages in the surrounding area were evacuated. By Wednesday afternoon there had been rainfall of around 113 liters per square meter, according to the Greek weather service Meteo. After that it continued to rain almost continuously. The power grid partially failed and car traffic was reduced, according to the news agency dpa prohibited. Authorities issued emergency warnings to the public and urged people to stay at home if possible.

“Human lives are in danger. The world is in danger,” said Mayor Achilleas Beos, visibly shocked, to the news channel ERTnews this morning (September 28th). “80 percent of the city is still without electricity. In many places the water is standing still and the drainage pipes are destroyed. People couldn’t go to work.”

Another storm in Greece: the country can’t keep up with clean-up work

It was only at the beginning of September that storm “Daniel” caused severe flooding, the worst storm in almost 100 years. 16 people were killed. The clean-up work is still in full swing. According to the mayor, they “worked tirelessly to remove the damage, the mud and the garbage, but so much water simply couldn’t drain away.” In Libya, “Daniel” caused catastrophic floods with thousands of deaths. After the disaster, they face enormous challenges.

Storm Elias also hit the northern half of the island of Euboea, causing floods and landslides. The hinterland of Volos, a large plain heavily used for agriculture, was also affected again. Firefighters were also brought in from other parts of Greece, and the army was also deployed with boats and crawler vehicles to rescue people from houses. (Vivian Werg/ with dpa)