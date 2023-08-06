Home page World

Slovenia is struggling with the consequences of severe storms. Two thirds of the country are affected. Further flooding is feared in parts of Austria and Croatia.

Ljubljana/Klagenfurt – Severe storms hit Slovenia. There are floods, mudslides, isolated villages and deaths. Parts of Austria and Croatia are also affected.

In Slovenia, which has been hit by severe flooding for two days, there were new emergencies on Saturday evening. In the east of the country, a dam to protect against flooding on the Mur river broke. Around 500 people had to be rushed to safety from the village of Dolnja Bistrica, state television RTV Slovenija reported.

Slovenia storm: dam broken – several villages endangered, desperate rescue attempts

Further flooding is also feared in Austria and Croatia. Another nine towns are at risk because of the dam failure on the Mur, said the commander of civil protection, Srecko Sestan. Attempts are now being made to seal the several meter wide hole in the dam with concrete blocks by helicopter. According to hydrologists, the level of the Mur is rising in its Austrian upper reaches near Graz. Meanwhile, rescue and clean-up operations continued in other parts of Slovenia. “We have taken the absolutely necessary step of evacuation because it is the only measure to prevent possible casualties,” said Civil Protection Commander Srecko Sestan. “If the water starts to carry away the soil, the dam will collapse immediately and the tidal wave will hit nine or ten villages.”

A number of landslides have occurred in northern Slovenia. Roads, bridges and houses were destroyed. “We are witnessing an apocalypse of biblical proportions. We have no road connections with the world,” the Croatian newspaper quotes Dnevnik.hr the Prefect of the Municipality of Dravograd, Anton Preksavec.

Storms also hit Austria: “Conditions are unpredictable”

On the Austrian upper reaches of the Mur, near Graz, the water level continues to rise, said hydrologist Janez Polajnar, according to STA. “The conditions are unpredictable.”

Because of a feared landslide in Crna na Koroskem near the Austrian border, residents in several places on the Meza River were taken to safety as a precaution, the Slovenian news agency STA reported on Saturday evening. Several villages have been cut off from the outside world since Friday. Some of the residents were supplied with drinking water and food by helicopter, while some soldiers tried to reach these places on foot. In the municipality of Ljubno ob Savinji on the Austrian border, landslides tore away four houses. In other places, bridges collapsed, roads and railroad tracks were under water.

Severe weather in Adriatic countries: five tourists missing – several dead confirmed

At least five Dutch people were missing in the severe storms in Slovenia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this to radio station NOS on Saturday. It had previously become known that two Dutch people had died. No further details were given. 400 Dutch people had to leave a campsite after severe flooding. According to the Slovenian newspaper, all five are now missing Delo citing the State Department.

Two Dutch men aged 50 and 20 died on Friday. They came from Gouda and, according to media reports, were on a mountain hike near Veliki Draski. Nothing was said about the exact circumstances of the death.

Tourists are brought to safety from their accommodation by members of the BFV Leibnitz water service in zills (boats) on flooded roads. © Erwin Scheriau/dpa

Severe weather hits Slovenia: “Heartbreaking” damage in the Adriatic country

Civil protection reported more than 3,700 operations nationwide within 36 hours on Saturday. People were rescued who had taken refuge in trees or house roofs. The government estimates the total damage at more than 500 million euros. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged help to Slovenia.

The damage in the Adriatic country is “heartbreaking,” she tweeted. The EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Protection, Janez Lenarcic, consulted with the government in Ljubljana on Saturday. He named the three most important EU funds from which Slovenia can apply for help: the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the European Solidarity Fund and the European Crisis Reserve for Agriculture.

Severe weather in Slovenia: two-thirds of the country affected

According to Prime Minister Robert Golob, two thirds of the country are affected by the floods. It is the greatest damage from a natural disaster in more than three decades in the Adriatic country. At least four people died. The police checked whether there was a connection between the deaths and the storm.

Contrary to initial fears, the southern neighboring country of Croatia was initially spared from major flooding in inhabited areas until Saturday evening. However, there was no clear all-clear. Because of the expected tidal wave on the rivers from neighboring Slovenia to the north, the Croatian authorities had taken precautions with dykes made of sandbags and the drainage of river water in places.

A flooded area near the town of Kamnik. A man’s body has been found amid severe storms and floods in Slovenia. © Miro Majcen/dpa

The situation remained tense in neighboring Austria to the north. In the southern Austrian provinces of Carinthia and Styria, further flooding threatened on Saturday after new heavy rains. More than 2,500 firefighters were deployed in each of the federal states, as well as dozens of soldiers. Because motorways and alternative roads were partly closed due to the flooding, there were traffic jams on the most important transit routes towards Croatia. (dpa/rjs)