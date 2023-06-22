ACovered roofs, fallen trees, flooded basements: A severe storm has already swept across Germany in many places. In northern Hesse, a number of cellars were full and many trees fell down, some on parked cars. The fire department said there was hail damage to buildings and cars. “It suddenly got dark in Kassel,” said a spokesman. “The fire brigade can’t keep up with their operations.” There shouldn’t be any injuries there.

In the Hessian city, there were significant disruptions to buses and trains. “In Kassel there are problems at the main station with water and at the Wilhelmshöhe station with the overhead line,” said a railway spokeswoman. The Kassel-Göttingen long-distance route is also affected. This long-distance service runs north via Wilhelmshöhe station. Deutsche Bahn announced on Twitter that train traffic in central and northern Germany was currently being affected by storm damage (here for the current traffic reports from Deutsche Bahn). The city Kassel warnedthat there will “probably be another thunderstorm”. At Waldeck am Edersee, just under an hour’s drive west of Kassel, “roofs were selectively covered”. Images of teaspoon-sized hailstones have been circulating online.

According to the tracking website Flightradar24 At times there were no take-offs or landings at Frankfurt Airport. The airport operator Fraport had previously announced that the storm forecast could lead to flight cancellations and delays. Frankfurt was hit by a heavy rain shower with thunderstorms around 6.30 p.m.

Highest storm warning level for areas in the Sauerland

The extreme weather started in the afternoon in the west and parts of the southwest. In Rhineland-Palatinate, trees had snapped and fallen on roads. The town of Henau in the Rhein-Hunsrück district could not be reached at short notice, said a police spokesman in Simmern.







For areas of the Sauerland, the German Weather Service (DWD) issued the highest severe weather warning level. Extremely heavy rain, hailstones up to four centimeters in size and hurricane gusts are to be expected, it was said before.





According to DWD information, the low should move eastward in the evening and on Friday night across central Germany, warnings were given of severe thunderstorms and sometimes heavy rain lasting several hours. In the Sauerland, which was particularly hard hit, the fire brigade and police went out to numerous operations in the afternoon. As the Märkischer Kreis police reported, basements were full, streets were flooded and gullies were pushed up. However, the low-pressure area was relatively small, so in other places people hardly noticed the storm.

Tornado danger in southern Lower Saxony

The low should move over southern Lower Saxony, and there the DWD advised against staying outdoors. The weather service warned that an extreme thunderstorm with a risk of tornadoes, gusts of wind, heavy rain and large hail is moving from northern Hesse to southern Lower Saxony.



Lightning strikes during a storm near Einbeck in the Northeim district of Lower Saxony.

Distance should be kept from trees, towers, buildings, scaffolding and masts. There should therefore be a distance of at least 20 meters to high-voltage lines. People were also asked to keep windows and doors closed. There is danger to life from lightning, storm damage and falling trees. Outdoor objects should be secured, it said.

In many places, outdoor events were also canceled due to the expected thunderstorms and storms. For example the evening market in Radolfzell on Lake Constance. “You should definitely be careful today with activities that are outside the home,” said a DWD spokesman. A concert by the British singer Sting in Lingen, Lower Saxony, was also canceled.







After NRW and southern Lower Saxony, the thunderstorms should move on in a north-easterly direction. On Friday night, the meteorologists also warned of severe thunderstorms for Bavaria and Saxony-Anhalt, which should then move eastwards in the second half of the night.