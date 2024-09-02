A woman was killed, some schools were closed and power was cut on Monday as severe storms hit southeastern Australia.

The region is being hit by destructive winds of more than 110 kilometers per hour, causing power outages to about 150,000 people, and coastal areas have been affected by high tides. Warnings have been issued to avoid unnecessary travel.

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd warned residents of Sydney and surrounding areas that they would see the worst fire danger on Monday, with conditions set to improve during the afternoon.

Flooding has hit parts of Tasmania as winds peaked at 150km/h over the weekend.