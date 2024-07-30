Home page World

From: John Welte

Severe storms have devastated the Etsch Valley near Trento. © Vigili del Fuoco Volontari Mattarello/Facebook

A violent storm cell has raged in northern Italy. The Lake Garda region was particularly badly hit. A road was submerged in mud.

Mattarello/Brescia – The end of July is high season in Italy’s holiday regions. The beaches are full everywhere, and this is no different at Lake Garda in the north of the Mediterranean country. But in this region of the Alps, hellish heat and violent storms have been alternating regularly for weeks. For example, violent storms raged in the Etsch Valley and the Brescia Alps on the night of Monday (29 July).

Storm at Lake Garda: Road next to Brenner motorway disappears in mud

On Sunday, the thermometer in Verona just missed the 36-degree mark. Then, late on Sunday evening, the retaliation came. In the Etsch Valley south of Trento, for example, it rained heavily late in the evening. 40 millimeters of precipitation fell, according to ildolomiti.it in just half an hour – that is 40 litres. The consequences were already felt at 11 p.m.: “In Mattarello, heavy rains caused a major landslide that affected the towns of I Grezzi and Le Basse as well as the SS 12,” writes the Fire Brigade Association of the Province of Trento at FacebookThe state road SS 12 is the parallel road to the Brenner motorway.

The mudslide covered the road waist-deep with mud. Fortunately, only a few vehicles on the road at the time were hit by the flooding and no one was injured. The road was closed for safety reasons and the fire brigade attempted to remove mud and debris with the help of construction machinery. Another landslide hit twenty inhabited houses in the town of Bracagnoli. They were evacuated.

Factory devastated by boulders, mud and gravel

A furniture factory was also flooded by mud and gravel: “It’s a disaster and unfortunately it’s not the first time we’ve found ourselves in this situation,” says David Cerdà , owner of the furniture company of the same name. Flooded warehouses, vans crushed by boulders, stones and mud everywhere, while water continues to flow down the mountainside. The area had already been hit by a landslide in 2018, which had also led to the evacuation of several families. Near Trento, several roads were washed away by water.

The Brescia region west of Lake Garda was also hit hard – especially the Gaver plain north of the Lombardy city: the SP 669 provincial road was interrupted by a landslide, several streams overflowed their banks. Two houses and around 20 people were cut off from the outside world. Here too, water, mud and gravel penetrated several houses. The Pút del Sac, a bridge along the Valpaghera road, collapsed and tore away part of the water pipe. In the town of Ceto, residents were therefore without water, and the fire brigade helped out with tankers.

In South Tyrol, there was also severe storm damage near the Brenner motorway on the same night. In the Dolomites, mud and gravel avalanches recently caused severe damage. In the Salzburg region of Austria, a rock avalanche thundered past a mountain hut.