Home page World

Split

After heavy rain in Italy, Storm Ciarán could now cause further storms. Yellow warning level applies in ten regions of the country on Thursday.

Milan – Italy has already been hit by heavy rain over the last few days. But the weather situation in the country will not ease for the time being. Quite the opposite: Storm Ciarán is approaching from England towards the south – according to the Italian weather website iLMeteo “very deep and extensive cyclone vortex with pressure values ​​close to 960 hectopascals”. The portal warns of flooding for Thursday (November 2nd).

In Milan, after a severe storm on the night of Monday to Tuesday, the Seveso River overflowed its banks and flooded the Isola and Niguarda districts north of the center. Train stations and entire streets were under water. © Stefano Porta/dpa

As the weather portal further reports, caution is advised in the morning. Then the first heavier rains are expected to hit the central-western Alpine areas, Lombardy, Liguria and parts of Tuscany. In the following hours it is expected that the rain will intensify and reach the rest of northern Italy. Already in the summer, 36,000 people in the region had to flee their homes.

New storm front: Italy’s Friuli-Venezia Giulia region reacts with school closures

The worst phase of the new storm front has loud iLMeteo started at midday and is expected to last most of the night. In the Alpine and pre-Alpine regions, Liguria, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, rainfall amounts of over 200 millimeters must be expected. With these amounts of rain, the risk of flooding is exponentially increased, according to the Italian weather portal. The south of the country and most of the Adriatic coast will not be affected by the severe storms, it said.

Like the Italian channel Rai News Reportedly, schools remain closed in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region – with the exception of Trieste. In addition, local public transport will be discontinued.

Floods and heat: This is how extreme the summer of 2023 is – pictures show the extent View photo series

Storm Ciarán is approaching: Italy’s Civil Protection Ministry issues a weather warning

The wind also needs to be loud iLMeteo keep an eye. These are expected to gain significant strength over a large part of the Adriatic region in the coming hours. Storm surges are also possible in the Tyrrhenian region. Signs of the weather situation calming down are not expected until late Friday morning or Friday afternoon at the earliest.

In consultation with the regions that may be affected by the storms, the Italian Ministry of Civil Protection has issued a “warning of adverse weather conditions”. In Italy, the regions are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the affected areas.

The red warning level applies on Thursday for almost all of Friuli-Venezia Giulia and part of Veneto

The orange warning level applies on Thursday for a large sector of Emilia-Romagna, the east of Liguria, the north of Tuscany, central-southern Veneto, part of northern Lombardy, the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano and some basins of Friuli-Venezia Giulia

The yellow warning level applies on Thursday for the remaining sectors of Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Tuscany, Liguria as well as for Umbria, Lazio, large parts of Molise, part of Piedmont and Abruzzo as well as for western Campania

After a storm on the night from Monday to Tuesday led to flooding of the Seveso River in Milan, normality is returning there. This is reported by the Italian news portal Rai News. However, as there is a threat of new rainfall, the yellow warning level has been declared. (phf)