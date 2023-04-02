Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel, Robin Dittrich, and Sarah Neumeyer

Collapsed roofs, uprooted trees and power outages: Several tornadoes are raging in parts of the USA. There are dead and injured.

Update from April 2, 6:29 a.m.: At least 21 people were killed in several US states when a storm went through on Friday (March 31). 18 deaths had previously been reported. Dozens more people were injured in the tornadoes, and according to the state’s disaster control agency, seven people have died since Friday in Tennessee alone, which was particularly hard hit.

Storms also wreaked havoc in southern Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama, and further north in Indiana and Illinois. Thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds were also forecast for Sunday on the US east coast. Last weekend, a hurricane in the state of Mississippi caused massive damage and killed more than 20 people, especially in the town of Rolling Fork.

Tornado in the US: At least 18 people die

Update from April 1st, 10:34 p.m.: The death toll from a severe series of storms in the United States continues to rise. A total of 18 people lost their lives. Multiple tornadoes and violent storms ravaged parts of the United States on Saturday. In the southern US state of Tennessee, seven people died from the storm, according to local authorities. Other affected states, including Arkansas, Mississippi, Indiana and Alabama, had previously reported a total of 11 deaths.

A tornado left a path of destruction in Little Rock, Arkansas. © Benjamin Krain/AFP

‘Monster Storm System’ in US: Tornadoes kill at least 10 people

Update from April 1st, 8:08 p.m.: A series of tornadoes has killed at least ten people in the United States, according to US media, citing authorities and emergency services. Dozens of people were injured. A total of around 50 hurricanes that could be classified as tornadoes were counted in seven states. Media spoke of a rare “monster storm system” that stretched from the southern United States to the Great Lakes region in the north, causing severe damage.

According to the weather service, the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Tennessee were particularly affected. Tens of thousands of households were without power, at least temporarily, according to data from the website “poweroutage.us”. The White House said on Saturday that US President Joe Biden had spoken to the governor of Arkansas, as well as the mayors of Little Rock and Wynne. He was also in contact with the civil protection authority Fema.

Severe storms in the US: collapsed roofs, downed trees and power outages

First report from April 1st, 8.15 a.m.: Washington – Severe storms have killed several people in the United States. One of them was attending a heavy metal concert where part of the roof collapsed. Another tornado raged in the state of Arkansas, killing three people.

Several dead in severe storms in the United States

Multiple storms across the US wreaked havoc and killed at least four. On the evening of March 31, 2023, a severe storm raged in the US state of Illinois. As a result, the roof of a theater collapsed in the small town of Belvidere. There was supposed to be a heavy metal concert there. Several people were injured as a result of the collapse, at least one died in the accident. Five people are said to have suffered serious, 18 moderate and five minor injuries – they were taken to a hospital.

A tornado in the US state of Arkansas left a veritable swath of destruction in its wake. © picture alliance/dpa/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AP | Colin Murphy

260 people were in the theater at the time of the incident when the storm hit the building at speeds of 90 miles per hour. The bands Morbid Angel, Revocation and Skeletal Remains were supposed to play in the Apollo Theater in Belvidere that evening. The band Morbid Angel later commented on the cancellation of the concert on Facebook: “We hope that every visitor comes home safely.” The two other bands reported on Instagram and stated that “their thoughts are with the injured spectators”.

Tornado kills three in Arkansas

In the state of Arkansas, three people died on March 31. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said two people died in the town of Wynne on Friday evening. A third death was later confirmed in Pulaski County, which is also where Arkansas’ capital Little Rock is located. In addition to the three who died, at least 30 people had to be hospitalized. The storms were so bad that Governor Sanders declared a state of emergency.

The tornado in Arkansas left behind injured and dead people as well as downed trees and damaged houses like this one New York Times writes. Over 100,000 people in Arkansas and Iowa were without power Friday night as a result of the tornado. The journalist Lara Farrar spoke of a veritable “500-meter-wide swath of destruction.” Tornadoes are common in the USA, and the south is particularly affected. A total of 1,240 tornadoes occurred in North America in 2022. A tornado raged in Mississippi last week, killing 13 people. Tornadoes are no longer unusual in Germany either.