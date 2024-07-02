Home page World

Hurricane Beryl bends the palm trees. © Ricardo Mazalan/AP/dpa

The first Atlantic hurricane of the season has become extremely dangerous in a very short time. Never before has such a powerful hurricane been measured so early. The warm sea favors strong storms.

St. George’s – The severe hurricane “Beryl” has weakened slightly on its way through the Caribbean. As the US hurricane center NHC further announced, it has been downgraded to the second highest category.

According to the report, the hurricane, with wind speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, was just below the Category 5 threshold on Tuesday afternoon (local time). However, “Beryl” is expected to pass over Jamaica on Wednesday at or close to the intensity of a major hurricane.

The number of confirmed deaths is now six.

Within less than 24 hours, “Beryl” developed from a tropical storm to a Category 4 hurricane over the weekend in the east of the Caribbean. The storm center made landfall on Monday over the island of Carriacou, which belongs to Grenada, and caused severe destruction. The full extent of the damage is not yet known. Grenada has so far reported three deaths, Venezuela two and St. Vincent and the Grenadines one.

Historic storm

“Beryl” is the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began in early June. Never before has such a strong storm been recorded so early in the season, which lasts for half a year. In the meantime, the NHC measured wind speeds of around 270 kilometers per hour. The highest category 5 is reached at 251. As a result of climate change, particularly warm sea water makes strong hurricanes more likely.

Waves crash onto a pier as Hurricane Beryl passes by. © Ricardo Mazalan/AP/dpa

Jamaica is now preparing for heavy rain and wind as well as an expected storm surge. The airports in Kingston and Montego Bay are expected to remain closed from tonight.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness called on the population to stock up on drinking water and canned food and, if necessary, to seek safety. According to forecasts, the storm will approach the Cayman Islands and later the Mexican Yucatán Peninsula from Thursday night. dpa