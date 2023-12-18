A new study confirms that theobesity severe is becoming more common among American children. There was some hope that children placed on a government food program might buck the trend in obesity rates: Previous research had found that rates were falling a little about a decade ago for those kids. But an update published Monday in the journal Pediatrics shows the rate has rebounded slightly by 2020.

Severe obesity: a dangerous phenomenon on the rise among preschool children

The increase echoes other national data on severe obesity, which suggests that about 2.5 percent of all preschoolers were severely obese during the same period: “We were doing well and now we see this upward trend, ” said one of the authors of the study, Heidi Blanck of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are dismayed to see these results.”

The study looked at children ages 2 to 4 enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children program, which provides healthy foods and other services to preschoolers from low-income families. children were weighed and measured.

The researchers found that in 2010, 2.1 percent of children in the program were diagnosed with severe obesity. Six years later, the rate had fallen to 1.8%. But in 2020 it was 2%. This means that approximately 33,000 of the more than 1.6 million children participate in the WIC program.

Significant increases affecting severe childhood obesity were observed in 20 states with the highest rate in California at 2.8%. There have also been notable increases among some racial and ethnic groups. The highest rate, about 2.8 percent, was among Hispanic children.

Experts say severe obesity at a very early age is nearly irreversible and is strongly associated with chronic health problems and premature death. It's unclear why the increase occurred, Blanck said.

WIC's severe obesity rate has plummeted, some experts have attributed to 2009 policy changes that eliminated juice from baby food packages, provided less saturated fat, and sought to make it easier to purchase fruit and vegetables. vegetables.

The package has not changed. But “the daily hardships that families living in poverty face may be harsher today than they were 10 years ago, and the slight increases in the WIC package were simply not enough,” she said. said Dr. Sarah Armstrong, a severe childhood obesity researcher at Duke University.

The researchers faced challenges. The number of children in WIC has declined over the past decade. And the study period included 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic hit, when fewer parents were taking their children to see doctors. This has reduced the amount of comprehensive information available on: severe obesity.

Despite its limitations, it was a “very well done” study, said Deanna Hoelscher, a childhood obesity researcher at the UTHealth Houston School of Public Health. “It gives you an idea of ​​what's going on.”

What has happened since 2020 is not yet known. Some small studies have suggested a marked increase in severe childhood obesity, especially during the pandemic, when children were kept home from school, eating and bedtime routines were disrupted, and physical activity decreased.

“We think the situation will get worse,” concluded Hoelscher.