Grave mourning in the world of Italian sport, Elena Franchini died at the age of 37 from a serious illness

Really sad news has arrived in the last few hours, a serious mourning for Italian sport. Elena Franchinithe well-known professional skier, lost her life at the age of 37, leaving an unfillable void in the hearts of those who loved her and who knew her.

Since the sad news was announced, there are so many people who have wanted on social media remember herbut above all pay homage to his career brilliant.

Elena Franchini was one professional skier. In 2005 during the World Championships held in Italy, he won a silver medal in downhill. She was only 20 years old and from that moment the road to success opened for her.

Sofia Goggia herself a few weeks ago, wanted dedicate them one of his medals, when he won the downhill in Cortina. In an interview he said: “Eli this success is for you!” Obviously, the great sportswoman immediately wanted to answer: “That red bib made me smile!”

Elena, Sabrina and Nadia Franchini they are three sisters who have all become ski professionals. Especially Nadia and Elena who have won several awards and in fact, they are known all over the world.

The woman won a first silver medal in the 2005 World Cup and one in 2015, in another World Cup. Always downhill, since that was his specialty.

The pathology of Elena Franchini

In 2018 Elena Franchini should have taken part in Pyeongchang olympics, but a few weeks into it, he had to forfeit. This is why he decided to inform everyone that he had discovered a bad bad.

From that moment he started all care and already in November of that same year, she seemed to be healed. She was ready to get back on track, but she was forced to stop due to some injuries. In 2020, after some checks, it emerged that the pathology was back.

For this reason, Nadia has chosen to leave the sport and think about treatments. However, that recurrence he left her no escape. She passed away forever on Wednesday 8 February. Many are now remembering her on social media.