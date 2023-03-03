Mourning for the family of Martha Bassinothe sister in law only 30 years old was found dead. A sudden disappearance that pushed the young Italian skier, currently engaged in competitions valid for the World Cupto leave the competition and running to support his brother, Matteo Bassino, who was widowed. The woman’s name was Sara Fina.

Martha Bassino has announced that he will not participate in the Ski World Cup races that were already scheduled for the weekend in Kvitfjell, Norway. The Italian skier, gold in Super G at the last world championships, has returned to Italy due to a serious mourning that has affected her family.

In fact, on the morning of Thursday 2 March 2023, Sara Fina, the blue’s sister-in-law, who had celebrated her birthday just the day before, passed away. Matteo Bassino’s wifebrother of the Italian champion, leaves behind two children aged 7 and 2.

Sarah Fina he lived with his family in Borgo San Dalmazzo, in the province of Cuneo, in Piedmont. Matteo Bassino had returned home on Thursday morning, after a night spent clearing the streets of snow. It was 7 in the morning when he found his lifeless wife in bed.

The man immediately called 118, but the rescuers were unable to do anything to save her life. She probably had a heart attack while she was sleeping, which unfortunately didn’t give her a chance.

Mourning for Marta Bassino, her sister-in-law is no longer there: the condolences of the Federation

The President of the Western Alps Committee and of the Cuneo Provincial Committee of the FISI are close to the blue skier and her family.