Georgia Holt it went out at 96 years old. Singer Cher so he said goodbye to his mom, announcing that the woman, who has been close to her throughout her life, is no longer on this earth. Just recently Cher had dedicated a beautiful documentary to her mother, probably the last gift from her daughter to her mother before her death.

There 76 year old singer announced on Twitter, with a simple message, the death of the mother: “Mom is gone”. The woman was 96 years old. In September, doctors admitted her to hospital with pneumonia, but she soon returned home.

After admission the road to the healing it didn’t feel simple or short. Cher has always updated her fans on the health conditions of her mother, until her sad epilogue. The singer wanted to thank all those who have been close to her in these difficult moments.

In 2013 Cher had dedicated the documentary “Dear Mom, Love Cher” to her mother, broadcast on the Lifetime channel. A film produced by the over 70 singer who wanted to tell the story of the woman’s childhood in Arkansas, her six marriages, her career as a singer and actress and everything she has done for her daughter. The singer had wanted to dedicate these words to her mother on the occasion of the release of that documentary that told her life.

My mother is exactly like Rocky. She never gives up.

Goodbye to Giorgia Holt, Cher’s mother passed away at 96 years old

Jackie Jean Crouch, who we all know as Georgia Holt, was born on June 9, 1926 and passed away on December 10, 2022. American singer-songwriter, actress and model, she is the mother of one of the most famous singers in the world.

She has been married and divorced six times throughout her life. Her first husband remarried him 19 years after her fifth husband, whom she divorced a second time. From her union with Armenian American John Sarkisian she had daughter Cher.