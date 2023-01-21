Severe mourning for the actress Nina Soldano, her brother Matteo died at the age of 54: his post on social media

In a sad and heartbreaking social media post, the beloved actress of A Place in the Sun, Nina Soldano, decided to announce the sudden and untimely death of his brother Matteo. Since then, there have been so many people who have wanted to comment with words of affection and closeness.

The family has not yet specified the causes of the death of the man, who sadly passed away at the age of 54.

Nina Soldano stars in the soap opera of Rai Tre for about 20 years now, in the part of an entrepreneur called Marina Giordano and is much loved by her audience, in fact she has a large following on social media.

In the last few hours, the woman has wanted to inform her friends and also all her fans of the mourning she has right away. He has published several photos on Instagram and below these, a heartbreaking one caption. In the post she wrote:

CREDIT: RAI TRE

You left, in silence, as you always wished it would. 1969-2023. Hi Matteo… My brother.

From that moment under her message, there are so many comments published by characters who, like her, belong to the world of entertainment and by her fans, who have left words of closeness and affection. For the moment, the actress has not disclosed the causes of death of man.

Nina Soldano’s career

The career of this famous actress started a long time ago. She joined the cast of Un Posto al Sole about 20 years ago.

His fame came in the eighties when he made his debut in the program Fantastic 6. Then he had an important meeting, first with Renzo Arbore and later with Raimondo Vianello and Sandra Mondaini. In fact, he spoke in several interviews about his experiences with these characters.

In 2016 she married the engineer Teo Bordagni, a man far from the entertainment world.