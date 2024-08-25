Gaza (Union)

Thousands of children in the Gaza Strip are at risk of severe malnutrition, with around 15,000 children diagnosed with malnutrition, including 3,288 children suffering from “severe acute malnutrition,” after examining around 240,000 children in the Strip since the beginning of this year.

“So far, we have counted nearly 5,000 children, and a third of the cases have symptoms of malnutrition. Twenty-five percent of these cases did not undergo intensive treatment because these cases were classified as malnutrition with complications. Now these cases are in the malnutrition treatment department at Kamal Adwan Hospital. The influx of cases with complications means that this is a stop before death,” said Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, north of Gaza.

In another context, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday the arrival of polio vaccines, and work and coordination are underway to bring them into the Gaza Strip.

The ministry added that “the necessary equipment for the cold chain to preserve vaccines has been brought into the Gaza Strip, and will be distributed to the centers designated for vaccination,” according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

The ministry called on international institutions to work and pressure the Israeli authorities to stop the war so that medical teams can vaccinate children and limit the spread of the polio virus.