Arsenal suffered a major blow at the start of the new season, by losing the efforts of newcomer Dutch defender Jurien Timber, as a result of a severe knee injury during the first stage of the English Premier League.

The 22-year-old suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee during Arsenal’s 2-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest, Saturday, in the first stage of the league.

“Yurien will undergo surgery in the coming days, and will be out of action for a while,” the London club said in a statement, adding that the efforts of everyone in the club “will now focus on Yurien’s rehabilitation program to ensure that he recovers well, so that he can return to play as soon as possible.” .

Timber joined Arsenal this summer from Ajax for 40 million euros, plus five million euros in bonuses.

Timber won two Dutch league titles with Ajax «2021, 2022», and was a key player in four of the five matches of the Dutch national team, which was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup Qatar at the hands of Argentina.

Timber was among several deals Arsenal made this summer to try to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004, after finishing runners-up to Manchester City last season.

Spanish coach Mikel Arteta’s team contracted German Kai Havertz from Chelsea for 65 million pounds, and made Declan Rice the most expensive English player in history after signing him from West Ham for nearly 100 million pounds ($130.9 million), in addition to 5 million bonuses.