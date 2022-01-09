A tragic death occurred last year January 2, to Mestre. Araci Chin Ching, a young mother of just 34 years, originally from Mozambique, is dead due to a meningitis. He began to have a severe headache, but by the time the doctors realized it was too late.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Unfortunately i attempts of the sanitary ware for her turned out to be completely useless. The infection was there now spread throughout the body.

The drama of this family who lived in Venice, it started last December 30th. The young woman on that day began to accuse a bad headache.

He tried to take gods medicines counter to get him through, but he seemed to do nothing effect. Precisely for this reason her husband decided to take her to the hospital, so that the doctors could understand the origin of his malaise.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

After her arrival in the emergency room, hospital staff subjected her to all appropriate care. However, a few hours later they decided to discharge her with a diagnosis of headache.

The following morning the situation of Araci Chin Ching was worsened further. The headache was added to the headache nausea. As a result, her husband decided to take her to the hospital once again.

The tragic death of Araci Chin Ching

However, it is right after this recovery that the sad reality has come out. Doctors subjected her to one resonance and other analyzes. The exams revealed that ameningococcal infection.

They ordered the transfer to the hospital of Mestre, but for the woman there was nothing more to do. His death occurred in the morning of January 2. About 48 hours later the arrival of the first symptoms.

Araci Chin Ching had been married since 2001 with Matteo Tassetto. From their union in 2017 one was born girl, who unfortunately was suddenly left without her mother. The funeral it will be celebrated on Tuesday 11 January, in the Campagna Lupia church.