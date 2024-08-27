Home World

From: Martina Lippl

“Hail the size of a tennis ball” hit the province of Brescia in Italy on Monday (26 August). © Screenshot/Twitter/Facebook

A full-blown storm is sweeping across northern Italy on Monday. Hailstones of enormous size are thundering from the sky. In some cities, the damage is extensive.

Brescia – A violent summer storm has raged in the province of Brescia in Italy. A hailstorm with strong gusts of wind and rain left a trail of destruction. Hailstones the size of tennis balls damaged cars on the A4 motorway – fields and gardens were devastated, as can be seen in photos on social media. Masses of water flooded underpasses. At the end of July, northern Italy was surprised by a strong hailstorm.

Severe storm hits northern Italy – “Forty minutes of nightmare”

Shortly after 7.20 a.m., the storm startled residents on Monday morning (26 August). The hail was followed by heavy rain. In Franciacorta, according to bresciatoday.it more than 50 liters per square meter in a short time. “Forty minutes of nightmare in Franciacorta” is the headline of the Italian online portal. Numerous streets were flooded, roofs damaged by hail and cars destroyed. Windows and windshields were broken. In addition to Franciacorta, the storm also caused damage in other towns such as Rovato, Coccaglio and Erbusco. The vineyards were also destroyed by hail. Streams overflowed their banks. The fire brigade was in constant use because of the flooding.

Hailstorm in northern Italy – chaos also on the A4 motorway

Due to the bad weather, traffic on the A4 motorway was partially blocked. Vehicles had to slow down or even stop. A traffic jam formed at the toll booth on the Rovato motorway. According to Brescia Newspaper A group of people ran across the highway and climbed over the guardrail. The traffic police are investigating the report. It is said that farm workers who were busy harvesting grapes were probably trying to get to safety from the hailstorm.

The summer storm then hit the city of Brescia at around 8:30 a.m. Streets there were also flooded. In the Alps, a storm alert was already in place on Sunday evening. (ml)