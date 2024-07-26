Gran Turismo 7 has been characterized as one of the best car simulators of the generation. Best of all, Polyphony Digital, the developers, have been responsible for expanding this experience through constant updates. However, the most recent one has ruined the experience for more than one, since a glitch makes the cars fly away.

A couple of days ago, Gran Turismo 1.49 was released, which not only introduced new cars, tracks and improvements, but also made a major change to the vehicle physics. Shortly after, Users began reporting cases where cars were unexpectedly flying awayThis is caused by a specific configuration, and the result is simply funny.

For its part, Polyphony Digital is aware of these problems, and is already working to offer a solution as soon as possibleHowever, it is currently unknown when a fix will be available, although considering the severity of this bug it is likely that at some point next week everything will return to normal.

Considering that Gran Turismo 7 It is a simulation game, Having this type of errors is something that substantially affects the experienceis not the image that Polyphony Digital wants to give to the public. In related topics, Gran Turismo 7 raises the price of its cars. Similarly, the community of Gran Turismo 7 protest against PlayStation.

Author’s Note.

When it comes to glitches, you’d expect them to at least be funny, and in the case of Gran Turismo 7, seeing cars flying and bouncing around like marbles is something that’s just plain fun. It’s not the image Polyphony Digital wants to portray, but it’s not completely ugly either.

Via: VGC