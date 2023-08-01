Accident in Caltanissetta, three boys died and three people were injured: the victims were 28, 31 and 36 years old

A accident what happened is very serious in Caltanissetta, on the afternoon of Sunday 30 July. Unfortunately, three boys aged 28, 31 and 36 died and the doctors’ attempts to keep them alive were useless. Their conditions were too serious.

The agents who intervened on the spot are now at Work to understand the dynamics and above all the possible responsibilities. The two cars collided frontally and the impact was fatal.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the late afternoon of Sunday 30 July. Precisely along the state road 626, which leads from Gela to Caltanissetta.

John Fossil 28 years old ed Eleonora Modica aged 31, were aboard their C1, it is not yet clear where they were headed. Unfortunately, the young woman died after being transported to the hospital.

When suddenly, the two boys for reasons still to be clarified by the police, are collided head-on with a Toyota Yaris, carrying a 36-year-old called Ariadne Ceccarelli.

Because of the collision the woman and the boy are died instantly. The doctors who intervened for them could not help but confirm his death. Eleonora Modica was in really good shape despair.

Accident in Caltanissetta, the death of the 31-year-old and the conditions of the others

Doctors with the hope of being able to save her life, ordered hers transfer urgently to the hospital, but it was just after her arrival at the hospital that the 31-year-old breathed her last. Too serious i injuries reported for her.

Arianna Ceccarelli was not alone in the car, her husband was also with her 40 years oldwho is now in hospital. Another couple who was in a third car, got it clashed against the two cars.

Now there are three people hospitalized for this serious accident and three instead, have lost my life. The agents who intervened on the spot are currently working to rebuild the dynamic and any responsibilities.