Research carried out by UN (United Nations Organization) and published this Wednesday (July 12, 2023) showed that approximately 21.1 million people in Brazil were in a situation of severe food insecurity (understand more below) from 2020 to 2022. The number comprised 9.9% of the country’s population.

The statistic is 5.35 times bigger than the entity’s survey for 2014 to 2016. At the time, 1.9% of Brazilians were in this context. Here’s the full of the report “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” (13 MB, in English).

In the same time frame (2020-2022), according to the research, the moderate food insecurity reached around 50 million Brazilians. That is, 1 out of 3 Brazilians (70.3 million) had food insecurity (moderate or severe) in the period.

Malnutrition affected 10.1 million from 2020 to 2022, which represented 4.7% of Brazilians. The research was published by 5 specialized UN agencies:

unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund, in Portuguese);

WHO (World Health Organization);

FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in Portuguese);

Fida (International Fund for Agricultural Development); It is

WFP (World Food Program, in Portuguese).

WHAT IS FOOD INSECURITY?

According to the UN, food insecurity refers to “limited access to food, at the level of individuals or families, due to lack of money or other resources”. The severity of insecurity is measured by the so-called FIES-SM (Food Insecurity Experience Scale Survey Modulein English).

Here is the questionnaire:

“In the last 12 months, has there been a time when, due to lack of money or other resources:

“Were you worried about not having enough food to eat?

“Have you been unable to eat healthy, nutritious food?

“Did you eat only certain types of food?

“Did you have to skip a meal?

“Did you eat less than you thought you should?

“Did your house run out of food?

“You were hungry but didn’t eat?

“Have you gone without food for a whole day?”

However, the UN survey does not measure how many times the individual interviewed would have gone hungry in the last 12 months due to lack of money. That is, someone who claims to have gone hungry for the 1st time in the last year would also be equivalent to someone who went hungry daily in the same period due to lack of financial resources.

Based on the responses, the entity assigns the probability of the individual or family to be in one of the 3 following categories:

food safe or only marginally unsafe;

moderate food insecurity; It is

severe food insecurity.

The questionnaire is answered by a sample “nationally representative” of the adult population (aged 15 and over) in over 140 countries included in the GWP (Gallup World Poll), carried out by the US research firm Gallup Poll. In 7 countries, data were collected by GeoPoll and for Kantar. The number of respondents ranged from 1,000 to 3,500.

Other institutes and entities use different methodologies for the same concept. At ebia (Brazilian Food Insecurity Scale), used by the Pension network (Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security) and by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), food insecurity is when a person does not have regular access to food.

It is divided into 3 levels: mild, moderate and severe. There is also the level of food security, which is when the family has constant and permanent access to quality food in sufficient quantity.

In 2022, a Penssan Network study estimated that 33 million people are in a situation of severe food insecurity in Brazil. Read more about the survey data and methodology in this report.

WORLD

In 2022, “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” estimated that, from 2020 to 2022, about 900 million people had severe food insecurity. The number represented 11.3% of the world population affected by the situation.

There were 2.4 billion people who registered having moderate or severe food insecurity in the same period, which represented 29.6% of the world’s population. The statistic remained unchanged for the 2nd consecutive year, the UN said.

According to the UN, the study is “a snapshot of the world still reeling from a pandemic and now grappling with the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, which has further rocked food and energy markets”.

“Encouraging signs of economic recovery from the pandemic and projections of reduced poverty and hunger have been dampened by rising prices for food, agricultural inputs and energy”said the entity.

Below are the numbers of severe food insecurity by region of the world (in millions):

Africa: 326 (23.4% of the population);

326 Latin America and the Caribbean: 85.4 (13%);

85.4 Asia: 464.2 (9.9%);

464.2 Oceania: 1.6 (3.5%);

North America and Europe: 15.6 (1.4%).

The survey also estimated that 691 to 783 million people had hunger. There was an increase of 122 million compared to the year before the pandemic, 2019. It reached approximately 9.2% of the population in 2022. In 2019, it was 7.9%. The hunger it is measured by the UN by the PoU (prevalence of malnutrition, in Portuguese).

Furthermore, the organization estimated that by 2030, around 600 million people will be chronically malnourished. “That is about 119 million more than in a scenario where neither the pandemic nor the war in Ukraine had occurred”he stated.

“Recovery from the global pandemic has been uneven and the war in Ukraine has taken a toll on nutritious food and healthy diets. This is the ‘new normal’ where climate change, conflict and economic instability are pushing those on the margins even further away from safety.” said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

HUNGER AND MALNUTRITION

According to “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World”, “Malnutrition is defined as the condition of an individual whose food consumption habit is insufficient to provide, on average, the amount of dietary energy necessary to maintain a normal, active and healthy life”.

Hunger is defined by the FAO as “an uncomfortable or painful feeling caused by insufficient energy from the diet”. He informed that, in the report, the term is synonymous with chronic undernourishment It is measured by the PoU (prevalence of undernourishment) – an estimate of the percentage of individuals in the population who are undernourished.