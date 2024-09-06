Home World

From: Sandra Sporer

Heat is followed by heavy rain. Severe storms have caused flooding in Italy. One person is missing.

Turin – The past few weeks have been particularly hot in Italy. Now the weather has changed and with it came heavy rain. The regions of Piedmont and Lombardy in particular have been hit hard. In many places, the storms have caused severe flooding.

Storms hit Italy: heavy rain and flooding in and around Turin and Milan

Marco Granelli, Councillor for Security and Civil Protection for the City of Milan, spoke in a Post on Facebook of a “difficult day for Lombardy, especially for Milan”. Over 150 streets and many underpasses were flooded after the severe storms in Italy. “The heavy rain in Milan (…) caused the rivers Lambro, Seveso and Olona” to overflow their banks, the city council continued. Some areas were evacuated. Granelli called for even better water management in the future to cope with the heavy rain in the future.

The storms in Italy also caused several landslides. As the Small newspaper As reported, several communities were cut off from the outside world. Turin and the valleys to the north, Val di Susa and Val Chisone, were also affected by the heavy rains.

Storm in Italy: Farmer is swept away by water masses and has been missing ever since – search continues

The heavy storms and the resulting floods also caused a missing person in Italy. A farmer who was working with a tractor was found missing, according to the Small newspaper in Feletto near Turin. The search for the 58-year-old continued today, as South Tyrol News reported. Helicopters were used in the search, among other things.

The current floods in Italy are not an isolated case. Milan was already under water in October 2023. And this year, heavy rain has already flooded several cities. (sp)