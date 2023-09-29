The Dubai Police General Traffic Department seized 36 vehicles whose drivers violated traffic laws during the past two days, according to the acting deputy director of the department, Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Khalfan Al Qaidi, who indicated that the violations varied between conducting random marches and driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the life of the driver or the safety and security of others. Engaging in acts of chaos, making changes to the vehicle’s engine or base without a license, causing inconvenience to the emirate’s residents, blurring number plates, and throwing waste on the public road.

Al-Qaidi confirmed that these behaviors were met with firm measures by police officers, especially since Dubai Police previously warned that these actions require the implementation of Decree 30 of 2023 regarding the seizure of vehicles, for which the value of releasing a vehicle for a number of violations reaches 50 thousand dirhams.

He pointed out that despite the warnings issued by Dubai Police regarding the necessity of adhering to traffic laws and regulations, a group of drivers who organized and participated in marches and caused chaos are still behaving with some degree of poor awareness. He pointed out that the drivers of the impounded vehicles committed violations that required the immediate seizure of their vehicles. He called on community members to report directly if such negative behavior is observed on the roads, through the “Police Eye” service available on the Dubai Police mobile application.