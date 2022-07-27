Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

One of the strongest earthquakes in recent years hit the north of the Philippines on Wednesday. The death toll has now risen to four.

Update from July 27, 11:40 a.m.: The death toll from the violent earthquake in the north of the Philippines continues to rise. According to the latest information, at least four people were killed. Another 60 people were injured by collapsing buildings, landslides and falling rocks. Interior Minister Benjamin Abalos said 44 people were injured in the worst-hit region of Abra alone. The tremors were felt even in faraway Manila.

Numerous buildings and bridges were damaged, windows shattered and power poles swayed. Power and radio signals went out in some affected areas. In a video shared on Facebook, parts of the bell tower of Bantay, the symbol of the city of Vigan in Ilocos Sur province, could be seen falling to the ground in front of terrified onlookers. The centuries-old tower is a popular tourist destination. Other historic sites were also damaged by the quake, Senator Imee Marcos said.

The earthquake in the Philippines has caused great damage. © Bureau of Fire Protection/dpa

Philippines: Powerful 7-magnitude earthquake hits north of country

Update from July 27, 7:52 a.m.: The severe earthquake in the north of the Philippines has claimed at least one fatality. A 25-year-old construction worker was buried by a collapsing building that was being worked on, civil protection said. Five people were reportedly injured in landslides and rock falls.

First report from July 27th: Manila – The north of the Philippines has been shaken by a violent earthquake. The Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Philippines (Phivolcs) initially put the quake, which struck shortly before 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, at a magnitude of 7.3.

Philippines: Strong earthquake in Abra province

The value was later corrected to 7. The epicenter was in the town of Lagangilang in Abra province. The region is located in the north of the island of Luzon, 335 kilometers north of the capital Manila. There was no tsunami warning.

Numerous buildings and bridges were damaged, the mayor of Lagangilang said. In addition, landslides are said to have occurred. Civil protection announced that power and radio signals had failed in some affected areas. “We feel aftershocks every 15 minutes,” provincial vice governor Joy Bernos said on Philippine television. “Many people are still staying outside their homes, but so far we have had no reports of any fatalities.”

A damaged building lies on its side after a powerful earthquake struck Bangued in the northern Philippines’ Abra province. © Uncredited/dpa

Strong earthquake in northern Philippines: buildings and bridges damaged

Local Congressman Ching Bernos shared photos online showing houses half collapsed or tipped on their sides, as well as buildings with large cracks and broken glass windows. The tremors were felt as far away as Manila, where people were evacuated from homes and offices. Several high-rise towers were evacuated. The operation of the elevated railway in Greater Manila was also stopped as a precaution.

The Philippines lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire – the most geologically active zone on earth. Strong earthquakes occur again and again. In 2013, 220 people were killed in the center of the Southeast Asian island state in the last violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1. In July 1990, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 2,400 people on the island of Luzon. Today’s earthquake in the Philippines is one of the most severe in recent years. (ph/dpa)