Severe storms are causing power outages, evacuations and flooding in the Czech Republic and Austria. Rail traffic is severely affected in some areas.

Vienna – Severe storms have caused major damage in the Czech Republic and Austria. In the Czech Republic, more than 60,000 households were without electricity on Saturday (September 14), the agency reported CTK citing the energy suppliers. The region of Usti nad Labem in the north-west of the country is particularly affected, where at times more than 20,000 households were without electricity. The cause is fallen trees that fell onto the overhead power lines due to softened ground and strong winds.

Heavy, persistent rain has led to flood alerts on many rivers and streams in the Czech Republic. © Petráek Radek/dpa

Floods in the Czech Republic and Austria: 40 people evacuated – emergency services in constant use

Rivers and streams in the Czech Republic are flooding – in the municipality of Siroka Niva in the east of the country, around 40 people were evacuated as a precaution. In the village of Visnova in northern Bohemia, the roads were blocked by flooding and could only be passed by fire engines. Rail traffic was also severely affected. Several routes were blocked by fallen trees. A replacement bus service was set up between Franzensbad and Bad Brambach in Saxony. The Czech State Railways (CD) is offering passengers the option of returning their tickets for this period without cancellation fees.

The bad weather also led to numerous fire service operations in Austria. In Lower Austria, around the state capital Vienna, rescue services were called out 160 times during the night. Due to the persistent rain, water levels are rising in many places and flooding is expected on the Danube, which on average only occurs every 30 years. Mobile flood protection has already been set up in the Wachau region.

Four dead in Romania after floods caused by heavy rain

On the Kamp, a tributary of the Danube, the authorities are expecting a 100-year flood. Some holiday homes have been evacuated and the river has already overflowed its banks in several places. In addition to heavy rain, Tyrol has already experienced an onset of winter with snowfall, which has led to restrictions on rail traffic.

Four people have died in Romania due to flooding. Rescue workers announced on Saturday that four bodies were found in the southeastern region of Galati. “There were floods due to the heavy rainfall” and dozens of people had to be rescued across the country. A video from rescue workers showed dozens of houses along the Danube under water. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu was expected in the flood area.

The explosive weather situation is also being felt in Germany. The first streets in Bavaria are flooded and the flood service is warning of flooding and landslides. (tt/dpa)