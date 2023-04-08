Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

The “Last Generation” wants to recruit students for their activism. However, there is plenty of criticism from politicians and the teachers’ association.

Berlin – Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) does not believe in schools allowing “last generation” climate activists to speak in classrooms. A number of people continued to commit crimes and repeatedly sowed skepticism about representative democracy, said the FDP politician world on Sunday. Such topics could be critically discussed and classified in class, “but no one who represents such ideas should be rolled out the red carpet in a school.”

According to the newspaper, representatives of the “last generation” reported on plans to systematically approach schoolchildren – especially in the upper grades. The group’s demonstrators regularly stick themselves to the streets in protest to demand a change of course in the fight against the climate crisis.

Police officers are standing in front of an activist from the group “Last Generation” at a high-rise building in Dresden. (Archive photo) © Benedict Bartsch/dpa

“Illegal Actions”: The German Teachers’ Association also criticizes the “Last Generation”

Also the CDU rejects possible appearances in schools. “Our schools must not be misused as a platform for a radical group whose members do not shy away from criminal acts,” said Thorsten Frei, parliamentary director of the Union faction in the Bundestag world on Sunday. The members have long since left the democratic discourse, so the group cannot be a partner for schools.

Heinz-Peter Meidinger, President of the German Teachers’ Association, sees the permissible limit being exceeded when “school management or teachers invite organizations and speakers to the school who explicitly promote participation in illegal activities and use the school as a kind of recruiting scene”.

The group is planning massive street blockades and other protest actions in Berlin in the last week of April and well into May. “From Monday, April 24th, we will peacefully bring Berlin to a standstill with street blockades,” says the website. A meeting was planned beforehand on Sunday, April 23, from 3 p.m. at the Brandenburg Gate. (nak/dpa)