D.he mortality of patients with Covid-19 who are artificially ventilated is extremely high. Reports in the specialist literature put them at 50 to sometimes well over 90 percent. The reason is usually that those affected have little chance of survival because of their severe illness. However, some experts do not accept this explanation. The renowned pulmonologist does not mince his words Martin Tobin from Veterans Affairs Hospital in Hines, Illinois. Generous use of artificial ventilation is therefore the safest way to increase the mortality of Covid-19 patients. According to Tobin, the procedure should only be used when other, less stressful ventilation techniques have failed.

Indispensable in general anesthesia and sometimes life-saving in the event of lung failure, artificial respiration has a lasting effect on the organism, and the more so, the longer it lasts. The patient has to be placed in an artificial coma so that he can endure the procedure and not breathe into the machine. However, older people run the risk of delirium or cognitive losses if they are deeply anesthetized. Mechanical ventilation also represents a considerable strain on the respiratory organ. There is also an increased risk of additional bacterial infections because the patient is unable to cough up the mucus due to the anesthesia and the plastic tube, also known as the tube.

Apparently, artificial ventilation can almost always be avoided in Covid patients. The previous experience of pulmonologists working with Thomas Voshaar from the North Rhine Lung Center in Moers and Dominic Dellweg from the Grafschaft monastery specialist hospital in Schmallenberg speak in favor of this. Already at the beginning of the pandemic, these and other doctors noticed that patients with Covid-19 are often still fully conscious and not gasping for breath at rest when the oxygen saturation of their blood is 70 percent or below.

Enough oxygen in the blood despite the critical threshold

Generally, however, values ​​of 90 to 93 percent are considered threatening and those of 70 percent as incompatible with life. “The oxygen saturation of the blood says little about how much oxygen gets into the tissue,” says Voshaar. “To do this, you have to know, among other things, what amounts of the oxygen transporter hemoglobin are in the blood and how well the heart is able to ensure the oxygen supply to the organs by increasing the pump volume.”

Taking these and other parameters into account, Voshaar has now provided intensive care to 280 seriously ill Covid-19 patients and largely dispensed with mechanical ventilation, or intubation for short. The mortality of those affected is just under eight percent at their clinic, compared to around 22 percent across Germany. They report on the therapeutic results during the first wave in the “European Respiratory Journal” .

It includes the data of 78 older Covid 19 patients with pronounced pneumonia and an oxygen saturation of the blood of less than 93 percent. As the study authors write, intubation could not be avoided in eight patients. In contrast, they treated 53 patients with oxygen only and 17 patients also with non-invasive ventilation techniques that support spontaneous breathing and do not require anesthesia.

In more than half of the 70 non-intubated patients, the oxygen saturation of the blood temporarily fell below 70 percent, which elsewhere would have been a clear indication for artificial respiration. Nevertheless, only six patients died, including four intubated and two oxygen-treated very old people who had refused “medical apparatus”. The good therapeutic results of the “Moerser Model” confirm what the pulmonologist Gerhard Laier Groeneveld from the University of Göttingen puts it like this: “If the shortage of breath is bearable, there is no need to ventilate.”