03/07/2025



Updated at 10:2:00 p.m.





Minutes after proclaiming European Athletics Champion in Triple Salto, Ana Peleteiro could barely endure a storm of emotions found. Of course, he was cheerful for his new sports success, but he could neither want to continue hiding his feelings before the Spanish journalists present in Aps (Netherlands).

Ana Peleteiro, very excited after her European gold. ” This medal knows love and sacrifice. It has been a very difficult month and without Benjamin (his coach and husband) I don’t know what this championship would have been of me. ” ” Every 2×3 they bury me but I am a bit like the phoenix ” ‘ pic.twitter.com/MC8ZNN9YS0 – Tedeport (@teledporte) March 7, 2025

“This gold knows love and sacrifice,” could be the phrase that summarizes the thinking of the Galician athlete. But, on the edge of crying, he said more. A lot more. And much more surprising and serious: «It has been a very chungo month, especially in recent days. The Federation knows, three days ago I received information with threats, coercion and a thousand moves from someone who appreciated a lot. It is never a good taste and hurts a lot ».

«I had never felt so low. If it is not because I did therapy two days ago, I could not compete here, ”he said.

And he added: «Although they always bury me every two by three, I am a bit the phoenix, I like to resurface from the ashes. Of the ashes of others, because I am in a garden full of flowers and delighted with life. Although they always want to step on, sink and finish with me, thanks to all the mattress that surrounds me I leave stronger than the previous time ».









As for the merely sports plane, he acknowledges that he took a small scare when the Romanian Ion jumped very far: «Yes, the truth, because I was already celebrating and thought: ‘I shit in the sea’. But well, I was ready to make a sixth. Then, when I saw that it was 14.31 (Peleteiro was 14.37), I wanted to enjoy it. When I saw that I did void, between I have the Pichí Pichá knee and that I was all the competition feeling the hamstring, because I left a little carried. But for the week I have, that I was with a flu, plus the knee and all the monsters that always walk around screaming … Sometimes I feel that I have to close in a bunker so that nothing between my head. But well, I’m not iron either.

Speaking to the media of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA), the European champion abounded in what happened on the track … and inside her head: “I had a poop day today and when I saw my family, I changed my humor, I told me ‘for your girl, get the best of you.'”

Therefore, the Galician explained her goal of going with everything in the first jumps, although it was difficult to achieve the final 14.37 in her fifth attempt. «I knew I had to do it very well from the former. I took the jump from inside, forces where I didn’t have them, ”he said, before referring to the criticism that always pursues him.

«I am mentally defeated because my life is always fighting everything. I will train, I will try to improve and arrive without pain to China. I really want the World Cup, it is a very good opportunity and, as Ivan always said, the opportunities are painted, so you have to take advantage of them, ”he said.

Peleteiro wanted to keep the work of the Spanish team and also the Federation: «Many people do not know me because they do not want to meet me and those who know me because they want to enjoy because I am very funny and good person. In the team there is a brutal atmosphere, it shows in the results. The Federation has been doing a superb job for years and is being noticed, in the environment, in the results and in everything. Long live Spain».