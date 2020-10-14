Highlights: This year La Niña’s conditions may cause severe cold.

Director General of India Meteorological Department Mrityunjay Mahapatra gave information

IMD also releases cold wave forecast in November

New Delhi

This year, La Niña’s condition may cause severe cold. This information was given by the Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrityunjay Mahapatra on Wednesday. He said that it should not be understood that climate change leads to increase in temperature but on the contrary, the weather becomes irregular.

Mahapatra said, ‘Since La Nina’s condition is weak, we can expect more cold this year. El Nino and La Nina play a big role if we consider the big factor for the cold wave situation. ‘ He was addressing a webinar organized by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on ‘Reduction in threat of cold wave’. He said, “La Niña is favorable for cold wave conditions while El Niño conditions are not helpful for this.”

Most deaths occur in North India

Mahapatra said that Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are among the states where a large number of deaths occur due to cold wave. The IMD also releases a cold wave forecast in November every year, giving information about the cold wave conditions during December to February.

These factors affect monsoon

La Niña is associated with the cooling of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean, while El Niño is associated with its heat. Both factors are also believed to have an impact on the Indian monsoon. For example, in 2020 there was more than normal rainfall and 9 percent more rainfall was recorded this year. The cold wave drew longer during the winter season last year.